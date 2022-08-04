Odisha: Miscreants loot Rs 10 lakh at gun point in Balasore

Balasore: Some unidentified miscreants looted ten lakh rupees on gun and sword point from a person in Dungurua market under Khaira police limits in Balasore district of Odisha.

The victim has been identified as Rakesh Samal while the miscreants’ identity is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, Rakesh was carrying ten lakh rupees and going to the bank to deposit the amount, when some four unidentified

mask-wearing miscreants approached on two bikes, intercepted him and looted money from him on gun and sword point.

Reportedly, the local people chased the miscreants during the loot and the miscreants escaped by abandoning their bike on the spot.

On being informed, Simulia police reached the spot and seized the abandoned bike and have started an investigation into the matter.