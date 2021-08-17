Odisha: Miscreants loot equipment, machineries worth lakhs, thrash workers in Dhenkanal

loot in dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: A group of unidentified miscreants allegedly looted equipment and machineries worth lakhs of rupees from workers in Kamkhayanagar of Dhenkanal district.

According to reports, around 20-25 miscreants allegedly looted equipment and machineries worth over Rs 5 lakh after thrashing workers of Rekula drinking water project underway in Kamakhyanagar area of Dhenkanal.

They also looted gold chain and mobile phones from the workers.

The exact reason of the loot is still unknown.

On being informed, Kamakhyanagar police have reached the spot and have started an investigation in the case.

