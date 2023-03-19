Odisha: Miscreants enter house on pretext of drinking water, rob Rs 1 lakh cash & gold jewellery

Balasore: In a shocking incident, a group of miscreants reportedly looted Rs 1 lakh cash and gold jewellery from a house in the Soro area of Balasore district today.

As many as seven unidentified person allegedly barged into the house of one Sudarshan Panigrahi, a retired school teacher, on the pretext of drinking water.

When Sudarshan’s daughter-in-law, who was all alone in the house, went to bring water for them, the miscreants first attacked her from behind and robbed Rs 1 lakh cash and around 100 gm gold jewellery by threatening her at the knifepoint.

While Sudarshan’s daughter-in-law is undergoing treatment at Khoira Hospital, the local police has started an investigation into the robbery.