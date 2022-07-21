Odisha: Miscreants Create Fake ID Of DG Fire Services

By WCE 2
fake Whatsapp ID of dg

Bhubaneswar: A fake WhatsApp ID (identity) of Directorate General (DG) Fire Services, Home Guards and Civil Defence, Santosh Kumar Upadhyay has been created.

Cyber Fraudsters have created a fake WhatsApp ID said reports. They have allegedly messaged the acquaintances of the DG.

The people who got the call and link informed the DG.

The Fire DG informed about this development to the Cyber Cell of the Crime Branch. He appealed to all not to send money or interact with the account.

Further details awaited.

