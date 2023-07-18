Odisha: Miscreant kills female post master, informs through WhatsApp

Sundergarh: In a ghastly incident, a miscreant killed a female post office master and dared to inform her family members through WhatsApp in Odisha’s Sundergarh district.

The deceased has been identified as Snigdha Pradhan. She was posted at Telendihi post office.

Snigdha reported left her native Tikilipada village with one of her distance related brother to go to her office at Telendihi. However, after reaching Lephripara village she asked her brother to return home saying that she would go to her office alone after completing some work in Lephripara.

However, she did not go to either her rented house or her office in Telendihi. Later, her mother received a WhatsApp message saying about Snigdha’s death with the location. But she took it lightly and ignored the message.

It is only when Snigdha’s house owner informed that she had not reach the house, her mother believed the WhatsApp message and informed the police.

Later, the local police rushed to the forest near the Belsariapada and recovered her body. Suspecting his role behind the crime, cops detained Snigdha’s boyfriend for interrogation. Further probe is underway.