Cuttack: As many as five minor girls from Kadalibadi panchayat of Banki tehsil were allegedly held hostage by a woman in Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, the juveniles went with the woman to work at the shrimp factory in Andhra Pradesh.

However, four of the minors escaped from the hostage as they were unable to bear the torture they were going through. They informed that they all were held hostage at an enclosed house whereas one minor could not escape and was left behind.

The woman has threatened and demanded Rs 10,000 in order to release the minor from her trap.

The minor’s mother has lodged a complaint with Subarnapur police station.