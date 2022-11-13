Odisha: Minor girl molested in Bus, conductor arrested

Angul: The conductor who had allegedly misbehaved with a minor girl in a bus at Angul bus stand has been arrested by the police on Sunday.

According to places, the incident had place on November 5, 2022 in Angul bus stand.

It is further noteworthy that, the alleged misbehavior took place when the minor girl and her father were at the bus stop and waiting for the bus.

Her father asked her to wait for him as he had some work. Taking advantage of the situation, the bus conductor reportedly took the minor girl inside the bus and allegedly molested her.

The family members of the victim registered a complaint against the bus conductor regarding the incident.

Under IPC 354 and POCSO act, the police have registered a case and have started an investigation into the matter. The Commissionerate police have gone to Angul to nab the accused.

The bus association have condemned the entire incident. The accused has been involved in many crimes earlier, informed the association.