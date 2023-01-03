Odisha: Minor falls into hot oil at Keonjhar, critical

Anandapur: In a tragic incident, a minor girl has fallen into a pan of hot oil in Keonjhar of Odisha said reliable reports.

According to reports, a minor girl has been critically injured after accidentally falling into pan containing hot oil.

The incident took place at her father’s shop at Khalpal village under Ghasipura police limits in Keonjhar.

The girl was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. Further details awaited.