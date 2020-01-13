Odisha: Minor Driver Fined Rs. 26,000/- In Talcher

Talcher: The awareness drives relating to traffic regulations seem to have fallen on deaf ears, a minor has been fined in Talcher for violating traffic rules.

The minor has been fined a whooping twenty six thousand rupees (Rs.26,000/-) for driving a geared vehicle, without licence.

The incident occurred near Pallahada, Jhimiripalli. The owner of the vehicle had lent it to the minor who happens to be his neighbour.

The minor was driving the bike on the Jhimiripali National Highway number (NH-149). The boy, minor was caught by the Talcher RTO and Pallahada police while performing a routine check of the papers of vehicles.

Neither did the boy have the licence nor the documents of the bike bearing registration number OR-19J-5635. The owner Anil Kumar Jena, of Siding village was hence fined Rs. 26,000/-

The bike has been seized and kept in the police station until the fine amount is collected.