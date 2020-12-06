Odisha: Minor Commits Suicide As Mom Scolds Him Over Mobile Use

Khordha: In a tragic incident a minor boy (14-year-old) died after committing suicide after he was restricted from using the mobile phone at Gadamanitri village in Begunia area of Khordha district.

According to sources the boy was watching videos on the mobile when his mother scolded, later the minor boy was found hanging in his room on Saturday evening.

The family members of the boy however suspected that he might have taken the drastic step after they did not allow him to watch videos on mobile.

Police has started an investigation into the incident.