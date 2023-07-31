Odisha: Minor boy arrested for pelting stones at Vande Bharat Express, sent to juvenile correctional home

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Balasore arrested a youth on charges of pelting stones at Vande Bharat Express yesterday.

Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express in Odisha
Balasore: A minor boy was reportedly arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on charges of pelting stones at Vande Bharat Express in Odisha’s Balasore district.

Sources said that the minor, who is said to be a native of Dandaharipur village under Bahanaga block of the district, was arrested by the RPF for pelting stones at Vande Bharat Express yesterday and was sent to the Angul-based juvenile correctional home.

Two others involved in the incident are absconding, added the source.

The RPF swung into action after stones were pelted at the Vande Bharat Express near the Haripur level crossing under Soro police station limits. The accused were identified based on the CCTV footage.

