Odisha Ministers to submit departmental performance report cards to CM Naveen from today

Bhubaneswar: All the ministers of Odisha will submit the department performance report card to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today i.e. on Monday. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has asked his ministers to submit their report cards. He will review the performance of each minister’s department.

In his first Cabinet Meeting of the fifth term Chief Ministership, Naveen Patnaik had called upon all the ministers to submit report cards every month regarding the performance of the departments they head.

Naveen has categorically asked the ministers to submit their report cards with detailed performance of the departments. The ministers have to mention all details about all the activities the department has undertaken, pending works, bottlenecks, road map for the coming days, the progress of implementation of different schemes and programs of the Government of Odisha, and implementation of 5T Initiatives etc. An important aspect of the report card will be how many promises made in the manifesto have been fulfilled.

The CM will hold discuss with each minster on the performance of their respective department.

Dates for review of departments performance

May 22- Ranendra Pratap Swain (Agriculture, Fisheries), Niranjan Pujari (Health and Family Welfare).

May 23- Prafulla Mallick, Pradeep Kumar Amat (Forest and Environment), Atanu Sabyasachi Naik (Food Supply, Cooperatives).

May 24 – Pradeep Kumar Amat (Panchayathiraj), Tukuni Sahu (Commerce and Transport), Rita Sahu (Handicrafts and Textiles).

May 25 – Tukuni Sahu (Water Resources), Rohit Pujari (Higher Education), Rajendra Dholakia (Planning and Coordination).

May 26- Usha Devi (Housing and Urban Development), Tusarkanti Behera (Electronics and IT).

May 27- Basanti Hembram (Mission Sakti), Pritiranjan Ghadei (Skill Development and Vocational Education), Srikanth Sahu (Labor and ESI).

May 29 – Prithiranjan Ghadei (Rural Development), Sameer Ranjan Das (Schools and Public Education).

May 30- Jagannath Sarka (Scheduled Castes and Tribes), Pramila Mallick (Revenue and Disaster Relief).

May 31- Tusarkanti Behera (Sports & Youth Affairs), Basanti Hembram (Women & Child Development), Pratap Keshari Dev (Energy).