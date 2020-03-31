Bhubaneswar: The ongoing lock down has brought many changes in lifestyle of people in Odisha. Especially at home new people have started to try hands in cooking, biggies have started helping women of the family in household chores and many more. In this nexus, an interesting episode was witnessed today.

Odisha’s School and Mass Education minister Samir Das was seen helping his wife in cooking. The minister was seen busy preparing food along with his wife in the kitchen. It was also seen that Das went to the market himself to buy vegetables to be cooked at house.

Vegetable is included in the list of essential commodities and sale of vegetables, fruits and other essential commodities have been allowed with restrictions during this lock down.

In his reaction about cooking food Samir Das pointed out an important appeal made yesterday by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The CM had appealed people of Odisha to not to overburder the lady members in the house by asking them to prepare food multiple times as everybody are at home these days due to lock down. He also had appealed to help women in executing household chores.

Samir Das said that the CM’s appeal was my inspiration in this regard and I enjoyed helping my wife in cooking.