Arun Sahoo

Odisha Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo tests positive for Covid-19

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha cabinet minister Arun Kumar Sahoo on Monday said that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and isolated himself at home.

The Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment , Fisheries & Animal Resources Development , and Higher Education of Odisha government, requested those who have come in contact with him in the past few days to get their coronavirus tests done.

In a tweet, Sahoo said,” I have tested Covid positive. Now I am in home isolation and stable. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get themselves tested if required.”

The State Health Department today informed that the number of Covid-19 cases in Odisha crossed 1 lakh-mark as 3,014 more positive cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

The total positive cases in the state rose to 1,00,934.

