Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has contributed Rs 500 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for supporting the state government’s fight against coronavirus.

“The OMC as a responsible public sector company is contributing Rs 500 crore to the CMRF for supporting the state efforts to control the COVID-19 situation,” said an OMC statement on Wednesday.

Further, the OMC Board of Directors has decided to give Rs 250 crore interim dividend for the financial year 2019-20, said the statement.

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appealed for support from all sections of society to contribute to the CMRF to provide humanitarian help to the affected people.

While Patnaik has already contributed three-month salary for the COVID-19 fund, Speaker of State Assembly Suryo Narayan Patro, several MPs and MLAs and different organisations have also contributed to the cause.

