Odisha Mining Corporation

Odisha Mining Corporation contributes Rs 500 cr to CMRF to combat COVID-19

By KalingaTV Bureau
44

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has contributed Rs 500 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for supporting the state government’s fight against coronavirus.

“The OMC as a responsible public sector company is contributing Rs 500 crore to the CMRF for supporting the state efforts to control the COVID-19 situation,” said an OMC statement on Wednesday.

Further, the OMC Board of Directors has decided to give Rs 250 crore interim dividend for the financial year 2019-20, said the statement.

Related News

Labourers from Odisha Stranded in Secunderabad due to…

Nesting Peaceful for Turtles in Odisha Due to Coronavirus…

MPLADS in Odisha Can be Used for the Fight Against…

Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das Donates Rs 3 Crores to Odisha…

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appealed for support from all sections of society to contribute to the CMRF to provide humanitarian help to the affected people.

While Patnaik has already contributed three-month salary for the COVID-19 fund, Speaker of State Assembly Suryo  Narayan Patro, several MPs and MLAs and different organisations have also contributed to the cause.

(With Inputs From INAS)

 

You might also like
State

Labourers from Odisha Stranded in Secunderabad due to Coronavirus Lockdown

State

Nesting Peaceful for Turtles in Odisha Due to Coronavirus Lock down

State

MPLADS in Odisha Can be Used for the Fight Against Coronavirus

State

Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das Donates Rs 3 Crores to Odisha CM Relief Fund

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.