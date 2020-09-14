Odisha Min Samir Rajan Dash, Wife Test Covid Positive
Bhubaneswar: Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and his wife Sangeeta Dash have been tested Covid positive.
The Minister informed the same via a tweet. He has also requested all those who had come in his contact in the last 7 days to get tested.
ମୋର ଏବଂ ମୋ ଧର୍ମ ପତ୍ନୀ ସଙ୍ଗିତା ଦାଶଙ୍କର କରୋନା’ +ve ବାହାରିଛି ଆମେ ଏବେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ଅଛୁ l ଆମ ସଂସ୍ପର୍ଶରେ ସାତ ଦିନ ଭିତରେ ଯେଉଁମାନେ ଆସିଛନ୍ତି ‘କରୋନା’ ଟେଷ୍ଟ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଅନୁରୋଧ କରୁଛୁ l @Naveen_Odisha @BJD4Odisha @GovernorOdisha
— Samir Ranjan Dash (@samirdash01) September 14, 2020