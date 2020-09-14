min samir dash covid positive
File Photo

Odisha Min Samir Rajan Dash, Wife Test Covid Positive

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and his wife Sangeeta Dash have been tested Covid positive.

The Minister informed the same via a tweet. He has also requested all those who had come in his contact in the last 7 days to get tested.

