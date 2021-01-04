Odisha Millets Mission, Mo Upakari Bagicha featured as success stories in NITI Aayog report

By WCE 5
Niti aayog praises Odisha Millets Mission

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government’s flagship programmes ‘Odisha Millets Mission’ and ‘Mo Upakari Bagicha’ (My Beneficial Garden) was featured as success stories in a recent in a recent NITI Aayog report titled, ‘Health & Nutrition Practice Insights’.

The report praises the schemes, highlighting how they brought real change at the grass root level.

Odisha Millets Mission aims to increase in number of farmers growing millets, inclusion of Ragi in PDS and Anganwadi menu under the Millets Mission while the ‘Mo Upakari Bagicha’ is a programme that aims at improving the dietary diversity among women and children.

