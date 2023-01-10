Odisha: Migratory bird census in Hirakud reservoir

Sambalpur: The annual migratory bird census is underway in Hirakud dam today.

Many teams of Sambalpur, Bargarh and Jharsuguda Forest Division have been engaged to carry out the census in the dam and its power channel.

Students from OUAT from Sambalpur have been included in the survey. This survey is done to assess the exact number of winged guests in the region winter.

Total migratory bird arrivals at 3,16,676, this is 1,08,042 higher than previous year.

The survey teams has been provided with binoculars, boats and other equipment required for the census.

Last year 1,45,946 birds had visited the water reservoir. This year 108 species of birds traced as compared to 104 last year.