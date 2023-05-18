Odisha migrant worker set ablaze in Tamil Nadu dies

Chennai: A 19-year-old migrant worker from Odisha, who was set ablaze along with three others at Jedarapalayam in Namakkal district, died on Wednesday.

Manoj had suffered severe burn injuries along with three others on May 14 at the shed in Jedarapalayam in Namakkal district where they were staying.

Another person, Sukkuram from Chattisgarh, also suffered severe burn injuries, and is battling for his life in a private hospital in Chennai.

It may be noted that a group of unidentified persons had set afire a shed in which migrant workers of a jaggery unit were staying at Jedarapalayam in Namakkal district.

The Namakkal district police is on a manhunt to capture those who set ablaze the shed.

In a another shocking incident on Wednesday, a mutilated and decomposed body of a youth was found in Bolangir district of Odisha on Wednesday said reliable reports.

The incident has been reported from Salepali town of Balangir. Miscreants killed the young man by cutting off his head and threw the body in a locked house.

The police recovered the mutilated body of the deceased from the closed house. The deceased has been identified as Riku Meher. Locals informed the police after a strong smell emanated from the house in Salepally.

The police immediately reached the spot and cordoned off the area and started investigation in the matter. After killing the youth the killer cut off his head.

Further investigation is underway in this case said reports. The police has launched a manhunt for the accused persons.

