Odisha: Met predicts another cyclonic circulation by Dec 13

Bhubaneswar: Yet another cyclonic circulation is likely to be formed by December 13, predicted the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

As per the Bhubaneswar-based Met office, there will be change in the weather condition following rain in some places of Odisha. Severn districts like Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kalahandi and Kandhamal are likely to witness rainfall.

However, the weather condition in other districts is expected to be dry till December 13. With this, there may be a rise in the temperature by 2 to 3 degree Celsius causing a decrease in cold wave conditions.

Have a look at the weather condition of the past 24 hours over the districts of Odisha: