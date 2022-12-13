Odisha: Mesmerizing winged guests flock Bhitarkanika National Park

Kendrapara: Flocks of mesmerizing colorful birds are being welcomed into the Bhitarkanka National Park in Kendrapara district of Odisha. Various species of exotic birds can be spotted in the interior of the national park.

It is to be noted that Gahirmatha and various wetlands have been seen to be full of these unique winged guests. These birds arrive at the beginning of winter and return at the onset of summer.

A large number of swans can be spotted on both sides of the Pattchaya river which flows near the Ghadiamal village. A special security team has been formed by the Forest Department to protect the birds. In 2002, the Bhitarkanika National Park was recognized as a Ramsar site for these birds.

Due to the threat of bird flu, samples of birds have been tested by the Forest Department. However, the Forest officer Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav has informed that there is no risk of bird flu yet.