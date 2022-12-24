Odisha: Mercury drops in the state, lowest temperature recorded in G.Udayagiri at 5 degrees

Bhubaneswar: Temperatures continue to drop throughout the state. Temperature in the state of G.Udayagiri has been continuously dropping since the last week. The lowest temperature here has been recorded at five degrees. Similarly, Similiguda has recorded minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees, Phulbani is at seven degrees, Koraput at nine degrees, and Daringbadi has recorded temperatures at 9.5 degrees.

Slight to moderate fog is expected at maximum places in Odisha in the next two days.

The fog is expected to affect the districts of Anugul, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Ganjam the most. However, it is expected that the minimum temperature in these places will not change too much.

Meteorological department has predicted that the temperature might go up by two or three degrees in some places of Odisha in the next few days.