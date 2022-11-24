Odisha: Mental harassment allegation against Khurda Collector

The wife of the PA of Khurda Collector has filed a written complaint of mental harassment against the Collector in the Khurda Model PS.

By Sudeshna Panda
Khurda: The wife of the Personal Assistant (PA) of the Collector of Khurda has brought mental harassment charges against the Collector of Khurda K Sudarshan Chakravarthy.

The wife of the PA has filed a written complaint against the Collector in the Khurda Model Police Station.

The PA has been identified as Hemant Bhoi and his wife as Sabita Nayak.

Sabita has filed the written complaint in the police station in the presence of the Additional District Collector Manoj Padhi and the police.

Further details awaited in this matter.

