Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup: Mo buses to ply in Rourkela from today

Rourkela/Bhubaneswar: Commuters and hockey fans there is good news for you, Mo Bus services have been launched to Rourkela from today.

The MoBus service is all set to ply in Rourkela ahead of the upcoming FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023.

The Odisha Government in November informed that it is planning to launch the Mo Bus service in Rourkela since it is one of the host cities for the mega sporting event Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023.

On November 18 2022, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra informed about the development and said that the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup, which will be held from 13 to 29 January 2023 and see will see the participation of 16 countries.

The host cities of Bhubaneswar and Rourkela will be beautified for the international event and Mo bus services shall be started in Rourkela.

Further, regular flight services will start from Rourkela airport. Besides, chartered flights will be used for transportation of players and match officials.

On this occasion, ‘Mo Bus’ service will be launched in the Steel City Rourkela where as many as 100 new Mo buses will ply on road.