Odisha: Member NCSK pays visit to BMC; Interacts with Safai Karmacahris

Bhubaneswar: Safai Karmacharis are treated as one of the important service provider of our health and sanitation. A review meeting on utilisation of schemes and facilities available for them was organised on Tuesday in the Conference hall of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).The meeting was organised on official visit of Dr. P. P. Vava, member, National Commission for Safai Karmacharis (NCSK).

Welcoming the member NCSK, Commissioner BMC Sanjaya Kumar Singh briefed about the steps taken to safeguard Safai Karmacahris during the Covid-19 pandemic. The city authority has started Covid vaccination from Safai Karmacharis and all of them have already received double dose of Covaxin. They have been taught Covid appropriate behaviour during their field activities along with provision of safety kits. During the pandemic safai karmacahris have proved their stand through uninterrupted sanitation service. In Bhubanswar people from all walks have been strategically given Covid jab and as on date more than 17 lakh doses of vaccine have been given.

A presentation was screened about the strength of Safai Karmacahris by the Deputy Commissioner sanitation. In BMC there are 409 regular, 176 DLR and 680 CLR category Safai karamacahris working under its direct control. Besides, there are 2648 workers engaged through service providers. Salary, pension and other benefits are given to regular categories whereas DLR, CLR and agency workers are given on minimum wage as per minimum wage prescribed under labour and ESI Department, Government of Odisha. Besides they are given safety kits, I cards and training on skill developments. BMC has facilitated loan sanction for safai Karmacahris and trainings.

An interactive session held with the representatives of sanitation workers revealed that housing facilities for the workers is a basic need. Pension issue of few workers and provision of dress instead of money were discussed. Commissioner assured resolving issues permitted by prescribed rules. Dr. Vava discussed about the schemes available for mainstreaming Safai karmacharis. He suggested fullest utilisation of schemes to facilitate their development. On behalf of BMC Additional Commissioner thanked Dr. P. P. Vava for his visit and educative suggestions on inclusive development of Safai karmacharis.