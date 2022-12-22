Odisha: Meeting on Covid to be held tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Given the present situation with the rise in the number of Covid cases in all countries the Government has decided to hold a meeting in Odisha.

The Odisha government is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting on Covid-19 management tomorrow. Discussions will be held on necessary measures in view of current situation.

Officials of Health Department, RMRC, ILS, and different medical colleges will be present in the meeting informed the health director of Odisha Bijay Mohapatra.

It is worth mentioning that the cases are rising in other countries, but the situation is not bad in our country relating to the Covid Variant BF.7.

The public health director Niranjan Mishra has said that it cannot be predicted that the future surge in Covid BF.7 can not be ruled out. He however added that we have to follow Covid-19 rules to avoid lockdown or shutdown.