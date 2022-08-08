Odisha: Medical team unable to reach village due to heavy rains in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: A medical team was unable reach in Tulasipada village as a heavy stream of water was flowing on the bridge due to heavy rainfall in Nabarangpur district of Odisha today.

According to reports, the medical team alerted the people through a public address system and threw medicines to the other end of the river by stuffing medicines inside polyethylene bags.

However, the Anganwadi workers along with the villagers who were present at the opposite end of the river collected the thrown medicines and took them to the village.

Reportedly, Nabarangpur district is witnessing constant rainfall, which has resulted in increase of water level in rivers and canals.

