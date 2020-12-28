Odisha: Medical, Engineering seats to be reserved for students of State Govt-run schools

Bhubaneswar: Medical and Engineering seats will be reserved for students of the State Government-run schools from next academic year. A proposal was passed today in this connection at the State Cabinet meeting held today in the chairmanship of the Chief Minister of Odisha.

As per reports, the State cabinet adopted a resolution in today’s meeting where it was decided that a high-powered committee will be formed under the chairmanship of a retired High Court judge to give final shape to the above decision of the Cabinet.

A committee will be formed led by the retired HC judge where renowned educationists apart from other eminent persons will be there in this committee. The committee will file a report to the Govt within three months so that the the said proposal can be brought into effect from the next academic year as per the recommendations of this committee.

After introduction of the National Eligibility Entrance Test it was seen that the rural students left behind in the competition as students in the urban areas could avail the special education provided in the Coaching centres. Hence, to give an equal opportunity to the students of the rural areas the resolution had been made.