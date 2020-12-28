odisha govt school students to get reservation in medical engineering

Odisha: Medical, Engineering seats to be reserved for students of State Govt-run schools

By WCE 5

Bhubaneswar: Medical and Engineering seats will be reserved for students of the State Government-run schools from next academic year. A proposal was passed today in this connection at the State Cabinet meeting held today in the chairmanship of the Chief Minister of Odisha.

As per reports, the State cabinet adopted a resolution in today’s meeting where it was decided that a high-powered committee will be formed under the chairmanship of a retired High Court judge to give final shape to the above decision of the Cabinet.

A committee will be formed led by the retired HC judge where renowned educationists apart from other eminent persons will be there in this committee. The committee will file a report to the Govt within three months so that the the said proposal can be brought into effect from the next academic year as per the recommendations of this committee.

After introduction of the National Eligibility Entrance Test it was seen that the rural students left behind in the competition as students in the urban areas could avail the special education provided in the Coaching centres. Hence, to give an equal opportunity to the students of the rural areas the resolution had been made.

You might also like
State

Legendary Odia music director Shantanu Mohapatra critical, admitted to hospital

State

Narrow Escape For Passengers And Driver As Car Catches Fire In Rourkela Of Odisha

State

Newly Married Woman Assaulted by In-Laws In Ganjam District of Odisha

Entertainment

AK Bir’s ‘Antardhwani’ Bags 2 Awards At Dhaka International Film…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.