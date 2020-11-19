Odisha: Medical Colleges in Talcher, Sundergarh and Puri put on Fast Track

Chief Secretary directed to expedite the process for Commissioning

Bhubaneswar: Three medical colleges and hospitals in Odisha have been put on fast track with Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy taking a review of the progress and resolving the ground level issues in a high level meeting held on virtual mode from Lokseba Bhawan today wherein Additional Chief Secretary Pradeepta Kumar Mohapatra presented updates for discussion.

The medical colleges reviewed included the Mahanadi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Talcher, Medical College and Hospital Sundargarh and Jagannath Medical College and Hospital Puri.

These institutions would provide tertiary health care facilities. Target was set to commence the medical college at Puri from the academic session 2021-22. It would have intake capacity of 100 per year.

Similarly, the institute at Talcher supported by MCL would have intake capacity of 100 per year.  It would be run through a Trust on ‘no profit no loss basis’.

The medical college at Sundargarh would also admit 100 students per year. It is being supported by NTPC.

Chief Secretary Sri Tripathy directed to complete furnishing of the building by December of the current year and move to Medical Council of India for necessary permission to commence admission from next academic session.

Additional Chief Secretary Health Pradeepta Kumar Mohapatra, Director Medical Education and Training Dr CBK Mohanty along with senior officers from Health & Family Welfare Department, NTPC and MCL participated in the discussions.

