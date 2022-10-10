Odisha: Mayurbhanj experiences cold weather and fog, winter is here!

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Karanjia (Mayurbhanj): Winter is here in Odisha! Karanjia block in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha is experiencing cold weather and extreme fog.

The residents of Mayurbhanj in Odisha woke up to a foggy morning on Monday as a thick layer of fog engulfed the entire district.

Vehicular movement was badly hit during the morning hours and the commuters were seen driving cautiously due to poor visibility.

Dense fog is being experienced in various parts of Karanjia along with cold weather.

The roads were seen to be less crowded and the visibility was badly affected in most of the places around the district.

