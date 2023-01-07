Odisha: Mayurbhanj district shivering with lowest temperature at 5 degrees

Karanjia: Mayurbhanj district in Odisha has been experiencing bone-chilling temperatures since the last few days. Due to the extremely low temperatures, Kumari in Similipal has experienced snowfall today. daily life has been greatly affected due to the low temperatures. Various places in the district have been experiencing dense fog and extreme cold. The roads are empty during early morning and late evening when the cold is at its peak.

Today the lowest temperature in Mayurbhanj has been recorded at five degrees.

Upara Barakamuda in Similipal has recorded five degrees today. Similarly, the temperature in Naana is six degrees.

People are crowding around bonfires to save themselves from the cold.

Due to the dense fog in the district, it is hard to drive on the roads in the evening.