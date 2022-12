Karanjia: Mayurbhanj continues to experience cold and foggy weather despite the steady rise in temperature in other parts.

Karanjia is also experiencing cold spells.

Naana in Similipal National Park recorded 9 degrees yesterday which was one of the coldest in the state.