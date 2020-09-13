Odisha Matric Supplementary Exams To Start From Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government as decided earlier is going to conduct the Matric supplementary Exam Certificate (SHSC) and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) exams from tomorrow till September 24.

A total of 22,649 students will appear in the HSC Supplementary Examination 2020 in 153 centres and 12,939 students will appear the SOSC examination in 88 centres. A total of 35,588 students will appear the examinations.

Besides, 13 evaluation centres have been created for SHSC and 7 for SOSC.

The centre superintendents of examination centres have been requested to strictly follow the Covid-19 guidelines, while conducting the above examinations.

Time table of the exam is as follows:

The district collectors have been requested to extend support for smooth conduct of the examinations and police administration to make security arrangements in the examination centres.

The District Education Officers have been requested to make arrangements for sanitization of the examination centres each day after conduct of the examination and conduct overall supervision of the examination.

The Board has sought the co-operation of all the district administrations, the police administration and the teacher community in conducting the examinations smoothly following the Covid-19 guidelines.