Odisha Matric Supplementary exam 2023 to begin today

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Matric Supplementary exam 2023 will begin today. As many as 1311 students have filled up their forms for Odisha Matric Supplementary exam, informed the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha.

The BSE also said that a total of 8915 applicants have filled up their forms for the State Open School Certificate (SOSC) exam which is slated to be held between July 3 and July 8.

The Matric exam was conducted from March 10 to 20 in 3029 centres across the state. A total of 5,32,000 students had registered for the High School Certificate exam. For the State Open School Certificate Examination (SOSC) and Madhyama examinations, 7194 and 2094 students had registered, respectively.

The evaluation of the answer papers were done by 13,000 teachers at 56 centres across the State. The results were announced on May 18 with an overall pass percentage of 96.40% as compared to 90.55% last year.