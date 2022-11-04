Odisha: Matric summative-1 exams to begin from November 23

Bhubaneswar: The Matric summative-1 exams will begin on November 23 and will continue till November 30, informed the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) official.

Admit card for matriculation exam will be released today said the Board authorities.

It is noteworthy that, the candidates can download the admit card from the official website of BSE Odisha.

The admit cards for Madhyama exams and State Open School Certificate exam will be issued on November 17, 2022.

It is noteworthy that as many as 5,32,712 lakh students are scheduled to appear for the High School Certificate exams this year.

Similarly for the Madhyama exams 2,914 thousand students are scheduled to appear.

Reportedly for the State Open School Certificate exam 7,181 students are expected to appear.

FIND THE SCHEDULE HERE: