Odisha Matric Results To Be Declared By July 31,informs Min Samir Dash

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The result of the annual matric examination of Odisha board would be announced by July 31 of the evaluation of the answer sheets of the students.

State minister of school and mass education Samir Dash on Monday said the evaluation of the answer sheets has been completed and the process of tabulation is underway.

The minister also informed that the plus two answer sheets are still being evaluated and the results shall be published as soon as the process is completed.

The matriculation examination commenced on February 19 with 5.6 lakh students appearing in 2.888 exam centres and ended on March 2.

