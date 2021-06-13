Bhubaneswar: Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Sunday informed that the result of the annual matriculation examinations will be announced by the last week of June.

The process of evaluation is underway. We are hopeful to publish the results within the stipulated time period, informed Minister.

Classes of 9 and 10 grade will start on June 17. Classes will be held from 10.45 AM till 1 AM via youtube. There will be four periods and each class will be held for 30 minutes, informed Minister.

There will be online classes from Monday to Friday. There will be 20 periodic lessons per week for both the classes, said Edu Min Samir Dash

All the District Education Officers (DEOs) will make proper arrangements for these classes. There is an uncertainty about when the schools will reopen due to the Covid pandemic. We are trying our best to teach the children and will try to reach out to more and more children, he said.