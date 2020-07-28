Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has confirmed that Odisha 10th Result 2020 for Matric Exams will be announced tomorrow i.e. on 29th July 2020.

The Odisha BSE conducted matric results can be checked on two official websites of the Board Secondary Education (BSE) after 11.30 am tomorrow in these websites.

http://bseodisha.ac.in

and/or http://bseodisha.nic.in

The result will be announced via video conferencing at 9 am tomorrow. Later the result will be available on the online platform from 11.30 onwards.

Odisha matric result 2020 can be availed through SMS also. Here is the procedure to get the result through SMS.

Send a SMS writing OR01<roll no> to this phone number: 5676750.

This year, a total of 5.6 lakh students appeared in class 10 Odisha BSE board examinations this year. The exams had ended on March 2 this year. Though the examination was not affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, the evaluation had to be postponed.

Procedure to check Odisha Matric/ 10th Class Result 2020 online

These following simple steps can be followed to check the result of the BSE Odisha Matric Exam 2020: