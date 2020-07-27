Bhubaneswar: In a major development, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed that the matric examination-2020 results will be declared on July 29.

Addressing a presser, Samir Dash stated that the students will get their scores through two official websites of Board Secondary Education (BSE) and also through SMS.

Declaration of the results got delayed this year due to COVID-19 lockdown, he added.

Matric results will be announced via video conferencing at 9 am of July 29 and the students can check their results from 11 am by visiting the websites, http://bseodisha.ac.in & http://bseodisha.nic.in and the results can also be checked by sending SMS to 5676750, informed BSE president Ramashis Hazra

This year, a total of 5.6 lakh students appeared in class 10 Odisha BSE board examinations this year. The exams had ended on March 2 this year. Though the examination was not affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, the evaluation had to be postponed.