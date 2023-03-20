Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Odisha matric girl student ends life for not doing well in exam

A team of Jajpur Police reached the girl’s house and initiated a probe after sending the body to the hospital for post-mortem.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Odisha matric girl student ends life
Representational image

Jajpur: In a shocking incident, a girl student reportedly committed suicide last night allegedly for not doing well in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

The girl, who is said to be a student of Jajati Keshari High School in the district, committed suicide by hanging herself with a dupatta inside the house.

Take a look

970 people drowned in Odisha in 3 years, Min in Odisha Assembly

Odisha Chief Secretary reviews Baramunda bus terminal construction

According to the deceased student’s father, she had already informed the family member about her performance in the matriculation examination, which had begun on March 10 and concluded today.

Her father said that the deceased girl was under mental stress as he had not done well in her last two subjects.

A team of Jajpur Police reached the girl’s house and initiated a probe after sending the body to the hospital for post-mortem.

Subadh Nayak 8630 news

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like
State

Kidnapped man rescued from Bhubaneswar, 3 arrested

State

Hailstorm and rain in Bhubaneswar, yellow warning issued

State

Gopal Das was mentally unstable, says Min in Odisha Assembly

State

Man-eater tiger scare in Odisha: kills elderly woman in Nuapada

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7