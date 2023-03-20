Odisha matric girl student ends life for not doing well in exam

Jajpur: In a shocking incident, a girl student reportedly committed suicide last night allegedly for not doing well in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

The girl, who is said to be a student of Jajati Keshari High School in the district, committed suicide by hanging herself with a dupatta inside the house.

According to the deceased student’s father, she had already informed the family member about her performance in the matriculation examination, which had begun on March 10 and concluded today.

Her father said that the deceased girl was under mental stress as he had not done well in her last two subjects.

A team of Jajpur Police reached the girl’s house and initiated a probe after sending the body to the hospital for post-mortem.