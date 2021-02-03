Cutack: Notice for filling out the matriculation examination forms has been extended by the Board of Secondary Education Odisha on Wednesday.

The date has been extended till February 10, 2021.

The form filling started from January 10. The last date of form submission with late fees has been extended to February 10.

All the above steps shall be done in online mode. By logging into the website: www.bseodisha.ac.in

It is to be noted that the the exams are scheduled to be held from May 3 to May 15.