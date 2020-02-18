Odisha Matric Exams To Start From Tomorrow Amidst High Security

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Matric exams to start from tomorrow. The question papers have arrived in all the nodal centers and kept amidst high security with 24X7 surveillance.

The examination will conclude on 2nd March 2020.

The examination will be held in various centres across the State from 10 AM to 12:30 PM.

The students will be provided an additional 15 minutes during Mathematics examination.

As many as 5,60,891 students will appear for the 10th Board exams at 2888 centres across the state.

Sources said, a total of 307 nodal centres have been identified.

CCTV cameras will be installed at 1000 sensitive exam centres.

Besides, a three-tier squad system has been formed to check malpractices during the exam.

The State Open School Certificate Examination and the Madhyama examination, conducted by the BSE, will also be held during this period.