Odisha: Matric Exams To Start From 19th Feb, Security Tightened

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Matric exams to start from 19th February 2020. The question papers have arrived in all the nodal centers amid tight security.

Almost all the preparations for smooth conduct of exams have been completed. 62 exam centers have been set up in Koraput district.

14,735 will be appearing for the exams this time. There are 10 nodal centers in Koraput. 5 such centers have been set up in police stations keeping in mind the security situation, said the DEO.

3 squads have been formed. All the nodal centers will have a 4 member police team for security. The examines received their admit cards yesterday.

The BEO has said the students are completely prepared for the exams. The exams are slated to continue till the 2nd March 2020.

