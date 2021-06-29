Odisha Matric Exams to be conducted in offline mode in July

By WCE 1

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Tuesday announced that those students who are not satisfied with Class 10 evaluation given to them via special assesment formula, can appear for the exams which is to be held in offline mode in the month of July.

A notice will be issued on July 5 and the registration or form fill-up process will start from July 5.The Board have ordered that the form fill up process should be over within 10 days.

The Board also informs that the examination will be held in July month and the results will be published soon.

There will be no issues in the Plus II enrollment and appropriate action will be taken against the school for irregularities, informs President, Board of Secondary Education.

