Odisha Matric Exam ends Peacefully, Valuation To Start from 18 March

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Matric exam this year ends peacefully without any major issues.

Today the students appeared for the last paper, Social Science.

The questions this year were comparatively easy, said the students.

The evaluation of answer sheets will start from 18th March.

61 evaluation centres have been set up for answer script correction.

More than 1500 teachers have been appointed for the evaluation.