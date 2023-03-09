Odisha Matric Exams 2023 to start from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha matric exams shall be held by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) from tomorrow (Friday) as per schedule.

The matric or class 10 Summative Assessment-2 examinations shall start on March 10, 2023 and continue till March 17, 2023

The BSE President informed that the summative 2 examinations for class 10 high school students will start on March 10, 2023 in a press conference held on January 5, 2023.

The exams shall start from 8am, keeping in mind the heatwave like situation across the state. 74 squads have been formed to keep a check on cheating in the examinations.

There is a sum total of 3218 exam centers. A total of 316 nodal centers have been established under 22 police stations. Seven nodal centers have been set up in Kandhamal district, five in Koraput and ten in Malkangari.

The Chief Secretary has already discussed with all District Administrators, SPs and district education officials to be focused on copy prevention.

The Question papers will go to the examination centers under strict security. For the first time, the district administration officials have been ordered to escort the papers.

The Board has advised all candidates to read their test books carefully. Only by doing so the candidates be able to score cent percent in the exams.

It is worth mentioning that, the practical exam for the vocational trade will be held from February 15 to February 22, 2023. The class 9 exams shall start from February 20, 2023.