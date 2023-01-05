Odisha Matric Exams 2023 to start from March 10

Bhubaneswar: The dates for Odisha matric exams have been declared by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Thursday.

The matric or class 10 Summative Assessment-2 examinations shall start on March 10, 2023 and continue till March 17, 2023

The BSE President informed that the summative 2 examination for class 10 high school students will start on March 10, 2023 in a press conference.

Similarly, the practical exam for the vocational trade will be held from February 15 to February 22, 2023.

The class 9 exams shall start from February 20, 2023.