Odisha Matric Exam Results: This Is How Students Will Get Marks

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has approved an alternative method of assessment to award marks to the class-X students.

According to sources, the valuation will be done on the basis of Class 9 and Class 10 marks.

Procedure for assessments: The procedure of assessments will be different for different examinations. Separate procedure will be applied for different category of candidates of a particular examination.

School Regular (SR) & Quasi Regular (QR) These category of candidates have done offline classes in Class-IX at their schools and have appeared Half Yearly examination in Class-IX during 2019 and could not appear all papers in Class-IX Annual examination due to COVID-19.

Offline classes have been arranged for these candidates in Class-X from January, 2021. The Board has also conducted practice tests during January, February, March & April, 2021 for these students.

Basing on the teaching activities undertaken and tests conducted at school level, methods of assessment as framed below shall be adopted for award of marks for this category of candidates.

a) Each school has to fill up the Tabulation Register format given by the Board for both for Class-IX & X.

b) Marks in each examination conducted (both in Class-IX & X) are to be converted out of the maximum marks mentioned against each subject and to be entered in the Tabulation Register.

c) Marks of the following examinations have been asked to be entered in the Tabulation Register.

Class- IX

[i] Half Yearly Examination

[ii] Annual Examination

Class- X

[i] 2nd Practice Test held during February, 2021

[ii] 3rd Practice Test held during March, 2021

[iii] 4th Practice Test held during April, 2021

d) All total 2766 schools have been selected as Mentor school to which some nearby schools have been attached.

e) Headmaster of Mentor School shall upload the marks of individual schools attached to it with the support Headmaster/school teachers of attached schools.

f) The marks secured by the candidates in the following examinations shall be uploaded.

[i] Subject wise highest marks secured by the candidates among Class-IX examinations (half yearly and annual)

[ii] Class-X, 2nd Practice Test Examination

[iii] Class-X, 3rd Practice Test Examination

[iv] Class-X, 4th Practice Test Examination

g) Board will take into consideration the two highest marks in each subject from the three practice tests conducted in Class-X.

h) School wise merit list shall be prepared after giving appropriate weightage to marks secured and uploaded in above examinations.

i) 40% weightage will be given to highest marks secured in Class-IX exams in each subject. This is required as attendance in Class-X which started from 08/01/2021 was optional including the days of practice tests. In case a candidate has not appeared in any of the practice tests of Class-X exam, 100% weightage will be given to the mark secured in Class-IX exam (both half yearly & annual) and subject wise highest marks will be taken into consideration.

j) Two highest marks in all subject out of three practice tests conducted in Class-X will be given weightage of 30% each. In case any candidate has appeared in only one practice test, then 70% weightage will be given in the mark secured in Class-IX exams (half yearly and annual).

k) Results of Annual HSC Examination conducted by B.S.E., Odisha of last four years i.e. 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020 of the schools will be analysed and basing on the best performance of the school in last four years, maximum no. of different grades bagged by each school shall be found out. The database is already available with B.S.E., Odisha.

l) Basing on the grades as drawn at supra (k), marks shall be allotted to each candidate in graded manner.

m) The work of online entry of marks by mentor schools will be supervised by the respective District Education Officers with the assistance of BEOs/ ABEOs.

School Ex-Regular (ER) & Correspondence Course Ex-Regular (CE)

The following procedures shall be applied for award of marks to these category of candidates.

a) These candidates have appeared the examination once or more than once in previous years starting from Annual HSC Examination, 2014.

b) The Board shall analyse the examination results of these candidates in which they appeared.

c) A database of this category of candidates shall be prepared taking into account the best marks secured by the candidate in each subject.

d) Following the principle of “Average Mark”, the scores of pending subjects will be determined in order to process their results.

e) The candidates having no mark at all in any past examinations shall have to appear in offline examination when it will be held.

Correspondence Course Regular (CR)

There can not be any method of assessment for Correspondence Course Regular (CR) candidates for award of marks since these candidates have neither appeared in any examination nor have any internal assessment grades. These candidates have to appear at examination, offline when it shall be held.

STATE OPEN SCHOOL CERTIFICATE EXAMINATION

Fresh Category

There can not be any method of assessment for Fresh category candidates for award of marks since these candidates have neither appeared in any examination nor have any internal assessment grades. These candidates have to appear at examination offline when it shall be held.

Back Category

The method of assessment for this category will be identical to that of school ex-regular candidates of HSC Examination.

MADHYAMA (SANSKRIT) EXAMINATION

Regular Category

The regular students of Madhyama Examination have done offline classes throughout the year in Class-IX during 2019-20 and for nearly 100 days in Class-X during 2021. The method of assessment for these category of candidates shall be as follows:

a) These candidates have appeared Class-IX Annual Examination and Pre-Board examination in Class-X.

b) The Headpandit of Sanskrit Tols shall submit the marks of these candidates in the Tabulation Register format given by the Board.

c) The Tabulation Register after countersignature from the concerned District Education Officer will be submitted before the respective zonal office of the Board.

d) A merit list will be prepared after giving appropriate weightage to marks of different examinations.

e) 40% weightage will be given to Class-IX Annual Madhyama Examination and 60% weightage shall be given to Class-X Pre Board Examination.

f) The results of the schools for last four years will be analysed.

g) Basing on the best performance of the Tol during last three years, maximum no. of different grades bagged by the Tol will be found out.

h) Basing on the no. of grades determined as at “g” above, the marks shall be allotted to each candidate in graded manner.

i) Marks for these category of candidate will be collected in offline mode in shape of Tabulation Register format.

Ex-Regular Category

The method of assessment will be similar to that of Ex-Regular category of High School Certificate Examination.