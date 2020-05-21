Odisha matric exam

Odisha Matric exam paper evaluation from May 26

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Evaluation of answer books of annual HSC, SOSC, and Madhyama examination, 2020 conducted by Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will resume from May 26, said a communique of School and Mass Education department on Thursday.

The evaluation will be held at 60 centres with more than 6,000 evaluators across the state with strict adherence to the social distancing norms, it added.

The district collectors have been directed to nominate one nodal officer, preferably an ORS officer, for supervising the logistic arrangements at the designated evaluation centres.

“Further, you may kindly ensure that COVID 19 guidelines issued by Health and Family Welfare Department and SRC, Odisha, are followed strictly,” the communique added.

The State government had decided to start the evaluation of 10th exam answer papers from May 20. However, the government decided to postpone the evaluation process due to cyclone Amphan.

The evaluation of the answer sheets was earlier halted midway in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

