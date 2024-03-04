Odisha Matric exam ends today with social sciences paper

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Matric exam ended today with the social sciences paper, there has been no discrepancy, says BSE Odisha. In a press release and thank you note to all the center heads, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) situated in Cuttack issued a press release.

The letter read that, the Odisha Matric exams have been concluded today, with the last paper being social sciences. The letter further mentioned since the Odisha Matric exam ends there has been no report of discrepancy by any District Education Officer (DEO) or by officer in-charge of the exams thereof.

Furter the Board specified that not problems in management or issues as such were reported in any of the 3047 centers across Odisha. For the smooth and hassle free management of the exams, the Board of Secondary Education has thanked the officers.

The Odisha matric exams by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) began from February 20 (Tuesday) as per the schedule and the Odisha Matric exam ends on March 4, 2024.

Furthermore, the Board said that there shall be just one board or Odisha matric exam instead of the earlier pattern of two Summative exams. There shall be a 100 mark assessment in all the subjects.

The candidates can carry with them the admit card, a blue and a black pen, a pencil, a geometry box into the examination hall. The Board had installed AI (artificial intelligence)-based CCTV cameras installed in over 600 sensitive centres for strict management and to stop cheating during the exam.

During the second day of Odisha Class X high school certificate (HSC) examination, the AI cameras caught several cases of mismanagement and students cheating in the exam halls. The mismanagement was caught in two centres of Bhadrak and Jajpur districts each and one center in Keonjhar, Gajapati, and Nabarangpur districts each, informed the board authorities.